ALCEST Announce June Release Of New Album Les Chants De L'Aurore; "L'Envol" Music Video Streaming Now

French blackgaze pioneers, Alcest, will release their seventh album, Les Chants De L'Aurore, on June 21 via Nuclear Blast Records. To celebrate the announcement, the band shares a new song, "L'Envol", together with a music video that you can watch below.

Principal songwriter and frontman Neige states: "'L'Envol' is a musical return to the atmosphere of Alcest's first albums. I wrote this song after an inspiring trip to Corsica, where I met amazing people and was surrounded by some of the most unique landscapes I have ever seen. It is about escaping from earthly reality to join a flock of mythical birds flying through the known boundaries of our world. The song is accompanied by a music video created by the talented French artist Yoann Lossel, who also designed the album cover. For this first single release, we wanted the music, lyrics and visuals to be as coherent and immersive as possible. All the tracks on Les Chants de l'Aurore are very different from one another, but we thought this one would be a great introduction to the overall atmosphere and themes of the album."

The music video for "L'Envol", as well as the artwork for Les Chants De L'Aurore, was created by Yoann Losel. Stream the single here.

Alcest will tour with their new album in autumn 2024. Tickets are now on sale, get them here.

Alcest is:

Neige - vocals, guitars, bass, synths

Winterhalter - drums

(Photo - Andy Julia)