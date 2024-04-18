ALCEST Release New Song "Flamme Jumelle"; Music Video

French blackgaze pioneers, Alcest, will release their seventh album, Les Chants De L'Aurore, on June 21 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band release their new song, "Flamme Jumelle".

Frontman Neige states: "Despite its more accessible vibe, this song is actually the most personal song of the album for me. 'Flamme Jumelle', which means "Twin Flame", is about the idea of loss in general and the difficulty of coping with the absence of someone you deeply loved. It could be a family member, a friend, or a partner. On a more spiritual level, the title refers to the possibility that certain souls are connected in this life and beyond, and that separation is temporary and just a mortal concept."

For principal songwriter and frontman Neige, Alcest has always been a gateway to the otherworldly, a means of exploring his spirituality. An elemental two-piece, completed by long-serving drummer and creative confidante Winterhalter, Alcest seem to dip their toes in a multitude of musical genres without ever quite fitting in.

“In the metal scene Alcest is a weird band, in the indie/post-rock scene Alcest is a weird band- we never quite fit in,” Neige reflects. “This is how I feel in life, always an outsider; It’s not a problem, it’s just the way it is.”

Tracklisting:

"Komorebi"

"L'Envol"

"Améthyste"

"Flamme Jumelle"

"Réminiscence"

"L'Enfant de la Lune"

"L'Adieu"

"L'Envol" video:

Alcest will tour with their new album in autumn 2024.

Alcest is:

Neige - vocals, guitars, bass, synths

Winterhalter - drums

