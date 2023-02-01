ALDO NOVA Digs Deep Into The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage With New Single And Video For "The Bitch In Black"

Multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, Aldo Nova, has today released a new video for his fourth single, “The Bitch In Black”, taken from his 10-song EP, the larger-than-life The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage.

Watch the video here below, and listen to the song here.

Says Aldo: “'The Bitch In Black' is a song about Ayida Rati, a pivotal character in the story of Eddie Gage. She is the female antagonist in Eddie Gage’s story, and is the character that corrupts Eddie, sending him into a downward spiral, till he hits rock bottom, where she, and the main antagonist, M.F. Stophalis intend to keep him. They know that Eddie’s not just a rockstar but a messenger, who, through his music, can convey a message of faith and hope, and make people believe in themselves. Ayida Rati, and M.F. Stophalis will do anything to stop this."

Aldo does a great job of creating a smooth, funky, rock track that has an almost AC/DC feel to it.

Instead of making a video that showcased Aldo and just one woman, the video’s director, Sylvia Bechard, took another direction completely and made a video about women from all walks of life who can seduce men with their sensuous looks and bodies, enslaving them to the point where the women are in control.

This is his fourth single taken from The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage, which was released on April 1, 2022. Aldo’s musical output in 2022 surpassed the total output of his last 33 years with The Life And Times on April 1, his Aldo Nova Reloaded on April 19, his Short Stories EP on July 15, and his completely instrumental EP, Sonic Hallucinations, on August 18.