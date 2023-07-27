ALDO NOVA Performs Classic Hit "Fantasy" At First Show In 32 Years; Video

Aldo Nova performed the first show of his current tour on Sunday, July 23 at the K-Days Festival in Edmonton, AB (Canada), opening for Quiet Riot.

Also has shared the video below, writing: "My first show is under my belt, and it went incredibly well. I was really nervous during the first two songs because I hadn't been on a stage in 32 years, but after that, I felt right at home and just let the music flow. The crowd was great in Edmonton, and the fans were really welcoming and really into it. Me, Jack Frost, Dario Seixas, Ange E. Curcio and Michael T. Ross rocked, and we had a lot of fun. This Rocks with a capital R!!"

Watch Aldo and band perform "Modern World" from the same show:

Find Aldo Nova's tour itinerary here.