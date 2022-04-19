ALDO NOVA Releases Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist, Aldo Nova, has released the triple disc Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded. It features 2.0 versions of nine classic songs from Aldo's catalog, plus another disc with no lead vocal track and a third disc with no lead guitar track so fans can either sing along or play along with him (see the track listings below).

Listen to Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded here, and below.

“Nobody’s ever done this,” Aldo says of Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded. “You can basically sing with me as your backing band or play along as a backing track. No other artist has given his tracks to fans in this way. I want to encourage kids to improvise and learn. You can play the record if you want, or you can be a part of it. It’s a new concept.”

On Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded, rocks with a capital R and smokes his way through one turbo-charged hit after another. The physical CD, available for purchase on April 22, has a striking full-color 6-panel cover with an 8-page booklet with the lyrics to all the songs.

Talking about the third disc which has all the songs with no lead guitar on them, Aldo says: “Young guitar players can jam along with me as their backing band. This disc lets guitar players either play the solos like mine, but the reason I created this version is to let fledgling guitar players develop their own style.”

Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded tracklisting:



Disc One

"Blood On The Bricks" 2.0 - Reloaded

"Monkey On Your Back" 2.0 - Reloaded

"Under The Gun - War Suite" 2.0 - Reloaded

"Foolin' Yourself" 2.0 - Reloaded

"Ball And Chain" 2.0 Reloaded

"Paradise" 2.0 - Reloaded

"Modern World" 2.0 - Reloaded

"Fantasy" 2.0 - Reloaded

"I'm A Survivor" 2.0 – Reloaded



Disc Two

"Blood On The Bricks" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

"Monkey On Your Back" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

"Under The Gun - War Suite" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

"Foolin' Yourself" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

"Ball And Chain" 2.0 Reloaded - No Ld Vocal

"Modern World" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

"Fantasy" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

"I'm A Survivor" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal



Disc Three

"Blood On The Bricks" 2.0 Reloaded - No Ld Guitar

"Monkey On Your Back" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

"Under The Gun - War Suite" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

"Foolin' Yourself" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

"Ball And Chain" 2.0 Reloaded - No Ld Guitar

"Paradise" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

"Modern World" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

"Fantasy" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

"I'm A Survivor" 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

Album stream:

Aldo Nova recently released the 10-song EP, The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage. Get it here, and find a full audio stream below.

The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage tracklisting:

"Hey Ladi Dadi"

"Free Your Mind"

"Follow The Road"

"King Of Deceit"

"The Bitch In Black"

"On The Way To The Psycho Ward"

"When All Is Said And Done"

"Say A Little Prayer"

"Burn Like The Sun"

Bonus Track: "Les Anges" (Composed, Arranged and Performed by Aldo Nova)

EP stream:

"King Of Deceit" video:

“Burn Like The Sun” video:

"Free Your Mind" video: