ALDO NOVA Reloaded For COVID 2021 - A Home Mini Concert For COVID 19

Aldo Nova welcomes you into his home where he takes six of his COVID 19 special versions of his classics from his albums, Aldo Nova, Subject, and Blood On The Bricks, and turbocharges them to the point where you just can't stop stomping your feet and cheering after each song.

The performances are spot on with Aldo doing the guitar and vocals live, playing to specially re-recorded versions made just for his fans who were stuck at home during the COVID 19 lockdowns. Aldo performs all the instruments and vocals on all of the songs, with an occasional song featuring the best of the best musicians.

All the songs have been re-mixed for this Home Mini Concert so it's like sitting watching a live show with an amazing soundman behind the mixing console. So sit back and relax, grab a beer, round up your family and friends, and strap in for 35 minutes of kick ass rock and roll!