ALESTORM Announce Spring '24 North American Headline Tour; Voyage Of The Dead Marauder EP On The Way

Infamous metal pirates, Alestorm, are set to return with another batch of mischief. Today, Alestorm announces their “Tour Of The Dead Marauder” North American headline tour, kicking off in Cincinnati, OH on March 19. The month-long tour will feature support from Elvenking and Glyph, with venues to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, local time - get yours soon before they are gone.

But that’s not all. Later that same week, they will release their new EP, entitled Voyage Of The Dead Marauder, out March 22 via Napalm Records. The upcoming EP arrives as the successor to Alestorm’s epic seventh studio album, Seventh Run Of A Seventh Rum, which peaked at #7 on the German Album charts and #5 on both the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts. Once more, Alestorm collaborated with producer Lasse Lammert (LSD-Studios), who produced, recorded, mixed and mastered the new EP and is known for his work with fellow genre greats Gloryhammer and Wind Rose.

The pirates are currently supporting Saltatio Mortis on their tour of Europe. Make sure to grab your tickets while they last and stay tuned for the first new Voyage Of The Dead Marauder singles and pre-sale news.

Chris Bowes comments: “I am reliably informed that Canada and the USA are countries, so it only seems fitting that we play a few shows there. We'll even play some new songs, as an inevitable consequence of releasing a new EP. We hope you enjoy it; it'll be very awkward for all parties involved if you don't. See you there!”

Voyage Of The Dead Marauder tracklisting:

"Voyage Of The Dead Marauder"

"Uzbekistan"

"The Last Saskatchewan Pirate"

"Sea Shanty 2"

"Cock"

Tour Of The Dead Marauder 2024 with Elvenking & Glyph (venues TBA):

March

19 - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Grand Rapids, MI

22 - Toronto, ON

23 - Montreal, QC

24 - New Haven, CT

26 - Pittsburgh, PA

27 - Detroit, MI

29 - Milwaukee, WI

30 - Omaha, NE

April

2 - Winnipeg, MB

3 - Saskatoon, SK

5 - Edmonton, AB

6 - Calgary, AB

8 - Vancouver, BC

9 - Spokane, WA

10 - Boise, ID

12 - Sacramento, CA

13 - Santa Ana, CA

15 - Tucson, AZ

16 - Albuquerque, NM

18 - Oklahoma City, OK

19 - St. Louis, MO

20 - Indianapolis, IN

21 - Nashville, TN

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

