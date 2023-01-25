ALESTORM Announces 2023 U.S. Headline Tour With GLORYHAMMER

Infamous pirate metal leaders Alestorm (pictured above) are preparing to set sail to the USA this spring, with labelmates Gloryhammer providing direct support, as well as Canadian heavy metallers Lutharo opening each night. The tour kicks off on May 5, 2023 in Charlotte, NC and visits a slew of major cities in the United States, coming to an end on May 28 in Silver Spring, MD.

Tickets for this epic onslaught are on sale this Friday, January 27 - get your tickets quickly before some other swashbuckler commandeers ye treasure!

Alestorm says:

"Hi American friends! We're coming to your silly country in May to play a bunch of shows with our friends in Gloryhammer and Lutharo! Tickets and info and all that stuff available on our website!"

Gloryhammer says:

"🇺🇸 MIGHTY WARRIORS OF THE UNITED STATES! 🇺🇸

It's been four long years since we've graced your shores and at last we can announce that we'll be coming back with Alestorm this May! Get ready for a show packed with goblin smashing, wizard thrashing and maybe even the live debut of some brand new material…"

Dates:

May

5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

6 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

7 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

9 - Dallas, TX - The Granada

10 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

13 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

15 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric

24 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

26 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Both bands are also currently on a successful tour throughout Europe with fellow labelmates Wind Rose and Rumahoy, ending February 4.

(Photo - Peter Lerch and Elliot Vernon)