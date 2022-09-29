ALESTORM, GLORYHAMMER, WIND ROSE And RUMAHOY Announce Massive European Tour
September 29, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Following the release of their seventh full-length album, Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum, legendary pirate metal overlords Alestorm will set sail on a massive tour across the center of Europe, playing some of the biggest and best indoor venues on the continent in January and February of 2023. Joining them will be intergalactic power metal wizards Gloryhammer, who will perform a full co-headlining set at all German, Austrian and Swiss shows.
But that's not all! The drunken dwarves of Wind Rose are coming along for the ride too, along with enigmatic pirate metallers, Rumahoy. This tour is guaranteed to be the biggest party of the year, so drink your ale, grab your hammer, get your tickets and prepare yourselves for the most fun you can have with your clothes on.
Tickets on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, CET, here.
Dates:
January
6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
10 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
11 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum
12 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Studio
13 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
14 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
15 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
17 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium Riga
18 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture
20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset
21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falconer Theatre
23 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
24 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
27 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
28 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast
29 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage Brabanthallen
30 - Paris, France - Olympia Paris
31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik
February
1 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
2 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
Alestorm are:
Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar
Gareth Murdock - bass
Mate Bodor - guitar
Peter Alcorn - drums
Elliot Vernon - keyboard
(Photo - Peter Lerch and Elliot Vernon)