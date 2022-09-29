ALESTORM, GLORYHAMMER, WIND ROSE And RUMAHOY Announce Massive European Tour

Following the release of their seventh full-length album, Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum, legendary pirate metal overlords Alestorm will set sail on a massive tour across the center of Europe, playing some of the biggest and best indoor venues on the continent in January and February of 2023. Joining them will be intergalactic power metal wizards Gloryhammer, who will perform a full co-headlining set at all German, Austrian and Swiss shows.

But that's not all! The drunken dwarves of Wind Rose are coming along for the ride too, along with enigmatic pirate metallers, Rumahoy. This tour is guaranteed to be the biggest party of the year, so drink your ale, grab your hammer, get your tickets and prepare yourselves for the most fun you can have with your clothes on.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, CET, here.

Dates:

January

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

10 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

11 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

12 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Studio

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

14 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

15 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

17 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium Riga

18 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset

21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falconer Theatre

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

24 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast

29 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage Brabanthallen

30 - Paris, France - Olympia Paris

31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik

February

1 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

2 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Peter Lerch and Elliot Vernon)