ALESTORM Launch Pre-Order For Voyage Of The Dead Marauder EP

Today marks the pre-order launch for Alestorm’s upcoming EP, entitled Voyage Of The Dead Marauder, out March 22 via Napalm Records. Following the announcement of their eponymous North American headline tour - kicking off during release week on March 19 in Cincinnati, OH and featuring support from Elvenking and Glyph - the newest offering of mischief by the world’s most infamous Pirate Metal heroes can now be pre-ordered in various special LP and CD formats.

The upcoming EP arrives as the successor to Alestorm’s epic seventh studio album, Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum, which peaked at #7 on the German Album charts and #5 on both the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts. Once more, Alestorm collaborated with producer Lasse Lammert (LSD-Studios), who produced, recorded, mixed and mastered the new EP, and is known for his work with fellow genre greats Gloryhammer and Wind Rose.

Chris Bowes comments: “Hey uhhhhh we got bored of playing the same old songs so we wrote this little EP with some new ones. They're secretly about frogs. I hope you like frogs. Also we're super excited to have Patty Gurdy singing on the title track, there's something weird and awesome about Alestorm when we have an actual vocalist who can sing instead of my horrific vocals. Yeaaaghhhhh."

The EP breaks loose with the epic title track "Voyage Of The Dead Marauder" - an accelerating anthem featuring an appearance from returning guest favorite Patty Gurdy, giving the track some extra spice with a hurdy-gurdy performance and captivating vocals. The crew sails forth with “Uzbekistan”, delivering a classic Alestorm track in trademark pirate metal style, breaking into an intense middle passage before unleashing a wild, synth-laden pirate party breakdown full of intense screams. “The Last Saskatchewan Pirate” will transform any gathering into a packed pirate pub with its jolly flute melody, conveying a freeing, energetic mood, before “Sea Shanty 2” uplifts with an instrumental interlude. But don’t fret - listeners who clamor for the band’s most raucous anthems will have their needs met, as closing track “Cock” fully balances out the EP’s more serious tracks with its delightfully foul lyrics. Get on board landlubbers, and embark with your favorite pirate crew on this seaworthy adventure.

Voyage Of The Dead Marauder will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER + 16p Booklet, Artprint

- 1LP Gatefold GREEN + 16p Booklet

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shot Glass Set

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital EP

Pre-order here.





Voyage Of The Dead Marauder tracklisting:

"Voyage Of The Dead Marauder"

"Uzbekistan"

"The Last Saskatchewan Pirate"

"Sea Shanty 2"

"Cock"

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Niek van de Vondervoort)