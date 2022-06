Professionally-filmed footage of Alestorm's full set at Hellfest 2022 in Clisson, France on June 18 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Keelhauled"

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Mexico"

"Magellan's Expedition"

"The Sunk'n Norwegian"

"Alestorm"

"Hangover"

"P.A.R.T.Y."

"Drink"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Fucked With An Anchor"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"