ALEX GROSSI Says There's "A Very Good Possibility" That There Are More Unreleased QUIET RIOT Songs Featuring Late Vocalist KEVIN DUBROW; Video

Legendary rock band, Quiet Riot, recently re-released Rehab: Relapsed & Remastered via Red Samurai Music. The album includes a previously unreleased track entitled "I Can't Hold On," originally written and demoed by Kevin Dubrow and Alex Grossi in 2003.

The finished track features a hauntingly powerful vocal from DuBrow and is a semi-posthumous reunion of DuBrow, Frankie Banali, and Rudy Sarzo. The song was edited and produced by Alistair James, who most recently engineered for Joe Perry and Johnny Depp on the latest Hollywood Vampires release, Rise.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Quiet Riot's director Regina Banali (wife of the late Frankie Banali), and guitarist Alex Grossi about the band's new unreleased track. Watch below.

When asked if there are more unreleased Quiet Riot songs, Regina reveals: "There is so much stuff in my garage and in storage units that I have to take apart with formats that I don't even know how to play things on. So it's entirely possible that there's more but I don't know."

Alex adds: "I know that I wrote about seven or eight songs with Kevin during that time a couple of which ended up on Rehab. Based on once we get into all the CDrs and all the files, there's definitely more out there. It's just a matter of if we can dig it up and if we can make it work the way this one did. Thankfully we have AJ who's crazy talented and this is right up his alley. It's not only a production thing, it's a digital editing thing because it's all after the fact. So yeah I'd say it's a very good possibility."

Available for the first time digitally, Rehab: Relapsed & Remastered is available for download/stream here. The video for "I Can't Hold On" can be viewed below.

"The "I Can't Hold On" video honestly conveys the reason for Quiet Riot to carry on and Celebrate Frankie's and Kevin's memories and the Quiet Riot legacy,” says bassist Rudy Sarzo. "To play bass on "I Can't Hold On" with Kevin and Frankie 40 years after our Metal Health record sessions along with Alex Grossi is truly a blessing."

"It's so great to finally hear this track the way it was supposed to be done," says Alex Grossi. "I completely forgot about it until it turned up on an old iPod last summer. The way it came to life almost 20 years later is truly special and a perfect tribute to Kevin and Frankie."

At the helm of Red Samurai Music is Regina Banali, widow to the late Frankie Banali. "I am now the steward of Frankie's life work and the band, and it is very important to me to protect the Quiet Riot legacy," states Banali. "Rehab' was a very important recording to both Frankie and Kevin and a significant part of the soundtrack to the film Quiet Riot: Well Now You're Here, There's No Way Back."

2022 saw the current lineup of Quiet Riot, which in addition to Sarzo and Grossi, includes vocalist Jizzy Pearl and Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly perform nearly 70 shows, including headlining the opening night of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Monsters On The Mountain and the 15th annual Rocklahoma Festival. The band is currently booking an extensive tour for 2023 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metal Health, which was originally released on March 11th, 1983.