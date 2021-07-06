ALEX GROSSI To Premier New QUIET RIOT Song "Rock In Peace" When He Joins RUDY SARZO This Week On "Six Degrees Of Sarzo"

Quiet Riot guitarist, Alex Grossi, will be joining Rudy Sarzo this week on "Six Degrees Of Sarzo". The episode will feature the world premier of the brand new Quiet Riot track, "Rock In Peace", written by Frankie Banali and Paul Sabu. The song is dedicated to Kevin Dubrow features Rudy Sarzo on bass, reunited with Frankie Banali on drums.

The shows will air on the Dash Radio Network at the following times:

Friday, July 9 - 2 PM, PST

Saturday, July 10 - 8 AM, PST

Sunday, July 11 - 4 PM, PST

Tuesday, July 13 - 8 PM, PST

Quiet Riot recently announced their initial 2021-2022 tour dates, with more to follow. Current dates are listed below:

July

10 - Austin, TX - Private Event

16 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair

17 - Lancaster, NY - The Lancaster Speedway

31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block Festival

August

5 - Roseburg, OR - Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex

7 - McMinnville, OR - Yamhill County Fair

14 - Springfield, IL - State Fairgrounds Coors Light Ampitheater

26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912

27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

28 - Milton, PA - SCM Steak Bake

September

4 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino

5 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

11 - Warrensburg, MO - Central Missouri Speedway

October

2 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

15 - Reading, PA - Reverb Concert Hall

16 - The Dalles, OR - The Granada Theater

23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Roof Garden

30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino

November

6 - Woodford, VA - Dominion Raceway

December

4 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

March 2022

26 - Springfield, MA - MA. Mutual Center

April 2022

1 - Auburndale, FL - Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant