ALEX GROSSI To Premier New QUIET RIOT Song "Rock In Peace" When He Joins RUDY SARZO This Week On "Six Degrees Of Sarzo"
July 6, 2021, 53 minutes ago
Quiet Riot guitarist, Alex Grossi, will be joining Rudy Sarzo this week on "Six Degrees Of Sarzo". The episode will feature the world premier of the brand new Quiet Riot track, "Rock In Peace", written by Frankie Banali and Paul Sabu. The song is dedicated to Kevin Dubrow features Rudy Sarzo on bass, reunited with Frankie Banali on drums.
The shows will air on the Dash Radio Network at the following times:
Friday, July 9 - 2 PM, PST
Saturday, July 10 - 8 AM, PST
Sunday, July 11 - 4 PM, PST
Tuesday, July 13 - 8 PM, PST
Quiet Riot recently announced their initial 2021-2022 tour dates, with more to follow. Current dates are listed below:
July
10 - Austin, TX - Private Event
16 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair
17 - Lancaster, NY - The Lancaster Speedway
31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block Festival
August
5 - Roseburg, OR - Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex
7 - McMinnville, OR - Yamhill County Fair
14 - Springfield, IL - State Fairgrounds Coors Light Ampitheater
26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912
27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
28 - Milton, PA - SCM Steak Bake
September
4 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino
5 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
11 - Warrensburg, MO - Central Missouri Speedway
October
2 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
15 - Reading, PA - Reverb Concert Hall
16 - The Dalles, OR - The Granada Theater
23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Roof Garden
30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino
November
6 - Woodford, VA - Dominion Raceway
December
4 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
March 2022
26 - Springfield, MA - MA. Mutual Center
April 2022
1 - Auburndale, FL - Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant