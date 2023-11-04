ALEX SKOLNICK, DAVID ELLEFSON, TOBIAS FORGE, WILLIAM DUVALL, BUMBLEFOOT And More Play Their Favourite KISS Riffs (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Through many, many episodes of Gear Factor, we've heard plenty of musicians talk about the KISS songs that made them want to pick up a guitar, bass or drum sticks and start a band.

See artists from Ghost's Tobias Forge, Megadeth's (formerly) David Ellefson, Alice In Chains' William DuVall and so many more playing classic KISS tracks.

Hear the iconic tunes that inspired countless musicians to learn how to play an instrument in the first place."

YouTube user knucklebutt2 has uploaded footage of KISS doing their soundcheck prior to their concert on November 1 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. Watch below: