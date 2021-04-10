ALEX SKOLNICK Guests On Confronting Creativity Podcast - "I'm Constantly Working On Multiple Projects"

Testament guitartist Alex Skolnick recently appeared on Confronting Creativity with André Cholmondeley, hosted by Make Weird Music.

In the interview below, Skolnick talks about his recent collaborations with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz as they covered the classic Rush songs "YYZ" and "Subdivisions". He also discusses writing, photography, and bicycling, amongst other topics.