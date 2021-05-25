ALEX VAN HALEN - 1980 Invasion Tour Drum Kit At Auction; Estimated To Fetch Between $200,000 - $300,000

Julien's Auction has listed A drum kit played by Alex Van Halen on Van Halen's 1980 Invasion tour.

Description: This kit features a visually striking element: articulating kick drums. These drums sparked Van Halen's enduring fascination with flexible hoses joining drums. Rather than the double-length bass drum shells being joined together at the bearing edges (as on his '78 and '79 kits), Van Halen used single-headed bass drum shells in addition to flexible hoses that connected to the front drum shells-resulting in kick drums that were more than 50" deep.

The drums feature white Cortex maple shells with black-painted insides. All the toms were used as single-headed and this is the first time Van Halen uses Pearl Vari-Pitch toms over floor toms (essentially Rototoms mounted inside shells.)

The kit is expected to fetch $200,000 - $300,000.

Further details at Julien's Auction.