ALEXI LAIHO - Touring Rig And Guitar Amps Up For Auction

Guitar World is reporting that Finnish retailer Musamaailma is selling stage and studio gear owned and used by late Children of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight frontman and guitar great Alexi Laiho, who passed away in December 2020.

The items, which include Marshall and Blackstar guitar amps, as well as pedals and a pedalboard, will be sold via an offer-based auction ending May 2nd. Musamaailma states it has been assigned the items direct from the Alexi Laiho Estate.

Said Musamaailma CEO Kai Saarikko: "We supported him through the years and became friends. After his untimely passing, Alexi’s estate contacted us and due to our long history with Alexi, we are now handling the sale on their behalf."

For information about the auction or to bid, head to Musamaailma.fi. The link is to the English language page.

Guitar World has posted a rundown of the gear that is up for auction, including technical details, here.

Bodom After Midnight have released their highly-anticipated three-track EP, Paint The Sky With Blood, via Napalm Records. It was meant to celebrate the manifestation of a brand new metal era for Bodom After Midnight, but now pays tribute to their incomparable frontman, guitarist and creative visionary; Alexi Laiho.

The EP, recorded in the band's native Finland, was intended to be followed by a full-length album later in the year, but now embodies a whole new meaning and remains the only work by Bodom After Midnight. Paint The Sky With Blood is undeniable evidence of the late Alexi Laiho's artistic spirit and his extraordinary musical skills, together with his talented bandmates Daniel Freyberg, Waltteri Väyrynen, Mitja Toivonen and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto.

Not only do the band's final recordings arrive in full today, but the matching visualizer for "Payback’s A Bitch" is also revealed. Watch below.

"Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish. Needless to say, we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and to unleash it the way he wanted it. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself." - Bodom After Midnight

The heavy title track “Paint The Sky With Blood” sets the stage for the 14-minute EP of the same name, and is strikingly reminiscent of early-Children Of Bodom elements while also adding exciting modern influences into the fold. Second stunner "Payback’s A Bitch" and its massive riffing are on a quest for retribution, delivering a hard-hitting, second to none offense. The interplay of Alexi Laiho, guitarist Daniel Freyberg, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-Santa Cruz) and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto is not only a testament to the band's extraordinary musical ability, but also showcases their skill in deftly incorporating a variety of genre influences.

Closing cover track, "Where Dead Angels Lie" is an absolute triumph – originally performed by Swedish extreme metal outfit, Dissection, the track shines as a timeless classic with a new edge. Eerie riffs and vocals alternating between menacing murmurs and characteristic guttural, distorted vocals stay faithful to the original while branding this version with an undeniable Bodom After Midnight punch.

Paint The Sky With Blood is available in the following formats:

- 10" Spined Sleeve Oxblood

- 10" Spined Sleeve Inkspot Ox/Black

- 10" Spined Sleeve Black

- Deluxe Box

- 1 Digipak Mini CD

- Digital Album

Paint The Sky With Blood tracklisting:

"Paint The Sky With Blood"

"Payback’s A Bitch"

"Where Dead Angels Lie" (Dissection Cover)

