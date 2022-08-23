ALEXI LAIHO - Video From Late CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman's Gravesite Posted

Late Children Of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight vocalist and guitarist Alexi Laiho's gravestone has been unveiled at the Malmi Cemetery, located in the Malmi district in Helsinki, Finland. Laiho passed away at 41 years of age in December 2020, and his ashes were buried at the site in late 2021.

Chaoszine has uploaded this footage from the gravesite, filmed by Antti Johansson:

Ilta-Sanomat reported that Laiho's grave is decorated with a black, about 1.5 meters long and 50 centimeters wide, lying base stone. An excerpt from the lyrics of Laiho's song "Kissing The shadows" is written on the stone ("So together in peace we shall be").

In addition, the lower right edge of the stone is decorated with Laiho's signature. Behind the stone is a metal cross sunk into the ground, the center of which is decorated with Laiho's V-model signature guitar.

Read more, and see photos, at Ilta-Sanomat.

