ALEXISONFIRE Announce Headline Shows In UK & Mainland Europe

With Alexisonfire revved up to headline the UK's Slam Dunk North and South Festivals this week, the Canadian icons are also excited to announce headline shows in the UK and mainland Europe this fall. Renowned for their dynamic, captivating live performances, the dates include a stop off at London's O2 Academy Brixton and a Halloween show at the Palladium in Cologne. Tickets go on general sale from 10 AM, BST / 11 AM, CEST on Wednesday, June 1.

Joining them as special guests will be British rock squad, Boston Manor, with an additional band getting the party started each night yet to be announced.

"Something special happens when Alexisonfire gets together,” says AOF vocalist George Pettit. “When we’re all on stage playing in the pocket, we elevate and the audience comes with us. Can't wait to play these shows!"

For a full list of global tour dates or to buy tickets, visit the band's official website here.

Alexisonfire's new album, Otherness, will be released on June 24 via Dine Alone Records. The album is produced by AOF and mixed by punk stalwart Jonah Falco (Fucked Up, Chubby and the Gang).

Pre-orders for physical variants are available here. Each vinyl variant is 2x12” with a gatefold jacket and printed inner sleeves. A limited deluxe edition variant, with an alternate lenticular cover will also be available alongside curated Otherness merchandise.

A continuous thread through the fabric of Alexisonfire is the state of otherness. Otherness drew us all to spaces where a band like this could be formed. We attract the type of individuals that have all felt the sensation of being strange or unique. Perceived or otherwise, otherness has followed us through childhood, adolescence, and into our adult lives. It drives our tastes and proclivities. It bonds us with ourselves and others. And make no mistake, even at our most domestic and mundane moments, we are true outliers. - Otherness mission statement

Alexisonfire produced Otherness themselves in roughly a week. They kept it a “family affair,” working closely with folks who’ve been with them for years. Writing took place at the Dine Alone Records clubhouse. The album includes organ, keys, and pedal steel from Green’s longtime collaborator Matt Kelly. Jill Zimmerman and Darren “Jeter” Magierowski (who is also Steele’s cousin) engineered, at Jukasa Recording Studios.

“The biggest difference is the space we are all in. We were all really thrilled to make a record, and it was such a respite from what was going on in the world. It felt like life could be beautiful,” MacNeil says. “We were supportive of one another. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was such a treat to be able to do it again.”

Tracklisting:

"Committed To The Con"

"Sweet Dreams Of Otherness"

"Sans Soleil"

"Conditional Love"

"Blue Spade"

"Dark Night OF The Soul"

"Mistaken Information"

"Survivor's Guilt"

"Reverse The Curse"

"World Stops Turning"

“Sans Soleil”:

“Reverse The Curse”:

"Sweet Dreams Of Otherness" video:

(Photo - Vanessa Heins @vanessaheins)