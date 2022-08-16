ALEXISONFIRE Share Official Music Video For "Mistaken Information"

Alexisonfire released Otherness, their first full-length album in over 13 years, earlier this summer via Dine Alone Records. Otherness is arguably the band's most cohesive and self-actualized record to date, featuring impassioned anthems with earnest and deeply heartfelt lyrics, and impeccable vocal and musical performances from the iconic five-piece.

Today, the band has shared an official music video for "Mistaken Information." Watch below.

The video was directed by Nedda Afsari and the creative team at Muted Widows, who also shot the album artwork. The same models and actors are featured in the Otherness artwork - and the cinematic clip charts the course of the album art.

"It was a wonderful experience to create the video for 'Mistaken Information' for the incredible Alexisonfire," Muted Windows states, offering insight into the overall vision. "We appreciate how receptive they were to the concept after listening to the song - immediately feeling a sort of hypnotic tone. The video is abstract in nature and much more about feeling."

Afsari concurs, saying, "I love working on all-encompassing projects, making videos that tie into photos for album art. Michael E. Linn shot tons of footage for the album photo shoot and knew we wanted to incorporate that into 'Mistaken Information.' We created a deja vu world where dreams blend with reality, and nothing is certain."

The band are excited for headline shows in the UK and mainland Europe this fall. Renowned for their dynamic, captivating live performances, the dates include a stop off at London's O2 Academy Brixton and a Halloween show at the Palladium in Cologne. Joining them as special guests will be British rock squad, Boston Manor, with Higher Power getting the party started each night.

For a full list of global tour dates or to buy tickets, visit the band's official website here.