ALICE COOPER And ROB ZOMBIE Announce Freaks On Parade 2024 Tour With Special Guests MINISTRY And FILTER

Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are back together for the Freaks On Parade 2024 Tour, with special guests Ministry and Filter. The horrifying tour returns for another round of thrills, chills, shock and rock - making 21 stops across the country this summer.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are available starting Tuesday, February 6 at 12 PM with password FREAKS24. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 AM

Tour dates:

August

20 - Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

22 - Salt Lake City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

24 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

25 - Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

27 - Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

30 - Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

31 - Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

September

1 - Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

4 - Syracuse, NY, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

6 - Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

7 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

11 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

15 - The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

17 - Rogers, AR, Walmart Amp

18 - Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena