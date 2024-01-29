ALICE COOPER And ROB ZOMBIE Announce Freaks On Parade 2024 Tour With Special Guests MINISTRY And FILTER
January 29, 2024, 16 minutes ago
Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are back together for the Freaks On Parade 2024 Tour, with special guests Ministry and Filter. The horrifying tour returns for another round of thrills, chills, shock and rock - making 21 stops across the country this summer.
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are available starting Tuesday, February 6 at 12 PM with password FREAKS24. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 AM
Tour dates:
August
20 - Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater
22 - Salt Lake City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
24 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
25 - Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
27 - Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
30 - Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
31 - Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
September
1 - Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
3 - Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake
4 - Syracuse, NY, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
6 - Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
7 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
8 - Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
10 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
11 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
12 - Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
14 - Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
15 - The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
17 - Rogers, AR, Walmart Amp
18 - Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena