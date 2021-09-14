ALICE COOPER And THE CULT Join Forces For UK Co-Headline Tour
Alice Cooper and The Cult are teaming up for a co-headline UK tour in May and June, 2022. The Cult Artis Pre-Sale begins today and runs through September 16 at 10 PM. Head here for tickets (Password: CULT).
Tour dates:
May 2022
23 - Arena - Swansea, UK
25 - The O2 - London, UK
27 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK
28 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK
30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK
June 2022
1 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK