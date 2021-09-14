ALICE COOPER And THE CULT Join Forces For UK Co-Headline Tour

Alice Cooper and The Cult are teaming up for a co-headline UK tour in May and June, 2022. The Cult Artis Pre-Sale begins today and runs through September 16 at 10 PM. Head here for tickets (Password: CULT).

Tour dates:

May 2022

23 - Arena - Swansea, UK

25 - The O2 - London, UK

27 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

28 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK

June 2022

1 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK