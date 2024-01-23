ALICE COOPER Announces 50th Anniversary "Trillion Dollar" Deluxe Edition Of Billion Dollar Babies Album

Alice Cooper will release a Trillion Dollar Deluxe Edition of his 1973 album, Billion Dollar Babies, on March 8 via Rhino. The release will be available on 2CD and 3LP formats.

The new version of Cooper’s delightfully subversive sixth album returns in all its snakeskin glory for an extended 50th anniversary celebration. After hitting #1 on the album charts in America and the UK in 1973, the record remains a highwater mark for the original lineup, featuring hits like "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "Elected".

The new edition features a newly remastered version of the original album with bonus material, including studio outtakes, single mixes, and an electrifying 1973 concert recording.

An instant smash when it was released in March 1973, Billion Dollar Babies delivered a theatrical mix of hard rock and glam laced with macabre lyrics that explored wealth, decadence, and fame’s darker side. Newly remastered, the platinum-certified album sounds better than ever. The set also features outtakes ("Coal Black Model T"), single mixes ("Mary Ann"), and "Slick Black Limousine", which originally came out on flexi-disc within an issue of the British rock paper New Musical Express.

The Trillion Dollar Deluxe Edition also features a live show recorded in Texas in April of 1973, during the Billion Dollar Babies Tour. The powerful performance includes live versions of many of the album’s tracks, highlights including "Elected" and "Hello Hooray", along with several of the band’s earlier hits, including "I’m Eighteen" and "School’s Out".

The LP and CD versions both come with an oral history of the album and the bonus tracks by the surviving band members - Alice Cooper, Dennis Dunaway, Michael Bruce, and Neal Smith - and Bob Ezrin, who produced the album. Sadly, guitarist Glen Buxton died in 1997.

In the notes, Cooper recalls writing "I Love The Dead" and "Sick Things." He says, "We were writing those songs looking at each other, and every time we’d write a line I’d say, ‘Oh, this is gonna kill them. Oh, they’re gonna hate us on this one.’ But at the same time, it was almost like an Edgar Allan Poe short story when you listen to ‘I Love The Dead.’ I tried to write that the way Vincent Price would sing it."

Tracklistings:

LP1:

Side One"

"Hello Hooray"

"Raped And Freezin'"

"Elected"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Unfinished Sweet"

Side Two

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Generation Landslide"

"Sick Things"

"Mary Ann"

"I Love The Dead"

LP2:

Side One

"Hello Hooray" - Live, 1973

"Billion Dollar Babies" - Live, 1973

"Elected" - Live, 1973

"I'm Eighteen" - Live, 1973

"Raped And Freezin'" - Live, 1973

"No More Mr. Nice Guy" - Live, 1973

Side Two

"My Stars" - Live, 1973

"Unfinished Sweet" - Live, 1973

"Sick Things" - Live, 1973

"Dead Babies" - Live, 1973

"I Love The Dead" - Live, 1973

LP3:

Side One

"School's Out" - Live, 1973

"Under My Wheels" - Live, 1973

"Coal Black Model T" - Outtake

"Son Of Billion Dollar Babies (Generation Landslide)" - Outtake

Side Two

"Hello Hooray" - Single Version

"Billion Dollar Babies" - Single Version

"Elected" - Single Version

"Mary Ann" - Single Version

"Slick Black Limousine"

CD1:

"Hello Hooray"

"Raped And Freezin’"

"Elected"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Unfinished Sweet"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Generation Landslide"

"Sick Things"

"Mary Ann"

"I Love The Dead"

CD2:

"Hello Hooray" - Live, 1973

"Billion Dollar Babies" - Live, 1973

"Elected" - Live, 1973

"I’m Eighteen" - Live, 1973

"Raped And Freezin’" - Live, 1973

"No More Mr. Nice Guy" - Live, 1973

"My Stars" - Live, 1973

"Unfinished Sweet" - Live, 1973

"Sick Things" - Live, 1973

"Dead Babies" - Live, 1973

"I Love The Dead" - Live, 1973

"School’s Out" - Live, 1973

"Under My Wheels" - Live, 1973

"Coal Black Model T" - Outtake

"Son Of Billion Dollar Babies (Generation Landslide)" - Outtake

"Hello Hooray" - Single Version

"Billion Dollar Babies" - Single Version

"Elected" - Single Version

"Mary Ann" - Single Version

"Slick Black Limousine"