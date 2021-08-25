ALICE COOPER Announces First Detroit-Area In-Store Autograph Session Since 1999

Rock City Music Company, earMUSIC, WCSX and Alice Cooper have teamed up to bring Detroit Stories to life with an exclusive in-store signing set for 4 PM on September 23. Fans will have the chance to meet Detroit’s own Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and have their copy of Detroit Stories signed in person. This is the first time since 1999 that Alice Cooper has participated in an event of this kind in the metro-Detroit area.

Detroit Stories celebrates the rock icon’s hometown and his hard-rock roots. Most of the album was recorded locally in Royal Oak at Rustbelt Studios, and features a wide array of noted Detroit musicians, including bassist Paul Randolph, guitarist Garret Bielaniec and legendary drummer Johnny (Bee) Badanjek (Mitch Ryder, Rockets). Shortly after its February 2021 release, Detroit Stories shot to the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Charts, Cooper’s first album to do so.

“I’m excited to do an album signing in Detroit again," said Alice, "especially for the Detroit Stories album, and for all the Detroit fans. Detroit still feels like home in so many ways. And Rock City Music is the right place to do it. We recorded nearly all of it in Royal Oak, and now we can celebrate it in Livonia, followed by the concert two days later up at Pine Knob - I know it’s DTE Energy now but it will always be Pine Knob to us.”

Please note: Alice Cooper will ONLY sign copies of Detroit Stories and a ticket MUST be purchased to participate in the signing event. Due to time constraints, there will be no photos (selfies, posed, etc) permitted with Alice.

This is a Socially Distanced event and a mask is required upon entry of the building to protect the health & safety of the artist, staff & fellow attendees.

For complete details and tickets, head here.