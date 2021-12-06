ALICE COOPER Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates; BUCKCHERRY To Support; ACE FREHLEY On Select Dates; Video Trailer

Alice Cooper's 2022 tour schedule continues to grow.

After wrapping a successful and uninterrupted Fall 2021 tour, Cooper recently announced a run of January and February dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14. Today, Cooper has confirmed a slate of new spring 2022 dates, kicking off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California. Support will come from Buckcherry on most dates, with Ace Frehley appearing on some shows. All dates are below. Get tickets here.

Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction!

Alice’s universally acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories is available via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.

Tour dates:

January

27 - Windsor, ON -The Colosseum At Caesar's

28 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center

29 -Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

31 -Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

February

3 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

4 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

5 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

9-14 - At Sea - Monsters of Rock Cruise

March (with Buckcherry)

18 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino (no Buckcherry)

19 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall

22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

25 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

26 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

27 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre

29 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

30 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

31 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

April (with Buckcherry)

2 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion

4 - Ralston, NE - Ralston Arena

6 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

7 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

10 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place

12 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium

14 - Calgary, AB - Winsport Arena

15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Center

16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre

19 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

April (with Ace Frehley)

22 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

23 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre