ALICE COOPER Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates; BUCKCHERRY To Support; ACE FREHLEY On Select Dates; Video Trailer
December 6, 2021, 45 minutes ago
Alice Cooper's 2022 tour schedule continues to grow.
After wrapping a successful and uninterrupted Fall 2021 tour, Cooper recently announced a run of January and February dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14. Today, Cooper has confirmed a slate of new spring 2022 dates, kicking off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California. Support will come from Buckcherry on most dates, with Ace Frehley appearing on some shows. All dates are below. Get tickets here.
Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction!
Alice’s universally acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories is available via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.
Tour dates:
January
27 - Windsor, ON -The Colosseum At Caesar's
28 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center
29 -Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater
31 -Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
February
3 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
4 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center
5 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
9-14 - At Sea - Monsters of Rock Cruise
March (with Buckcherry)
18 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino (no Buckcherry)
19 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall
22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
25 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre
26 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
27 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre
29 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
30 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
31 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
April (with Buckcherry)
2 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion
4 - Ralston, NE - Ralston Arena
6 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
7 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
9 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
10 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place
12 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
14 - Calgary, AB - Winsport Arena
15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Center
16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre
19 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall
April (with Ace Frehley)
22 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
23 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre