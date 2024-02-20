ALICE COOPER Announces "Too Close For Comfort" UK Tour

Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer, Alice Cooper, has announced a string of UK dates this October. "Get ready for a night of shock and rock that will haunt your dreams."

The Too Close For Comfort UK tour will feature special guests Primal Scream (all shows except London), as well as openers Glen Matlock (London only), and The Meffs (all shows).

Tickets go on sale on February 23 at 10 AM local. You'll find ticket links at AliceCooper.com/tour.

Tour dates:

October

14 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

18 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

21 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom