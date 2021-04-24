ALICE COOPER - "Battle Of The Bands Has Always Been Such An American Tradition"

Yesterday, Friday, April 23rd, Alice Cooper was interviewed on Good Day Rochester. During his appearance, which can be seen below, the shock rock legend spoke about the music business post-pandemic, garage bands, his new album Detroit Stories, and so much more.

An excerpt, elaborating upon the May 13th Cooper Tires Driven To Perform livestream concert with Evanescence and one lucky garage band, has been transcribed as follows:

"We have three garage bands that have become the finalists. To me, battle of the bands has always been such an American tradition. It goes back to when we were 16, we were doing battle of the bands in Arizona (Cooper is currently 73). That was the most fun thing in the world. So, the fact that it's still going on, I think is a very heatlhy thing. These three bands are really... they're all different, totally different, and yet they've all got that charisma, they've all got the playing ability."

Each of the three bands - Suspect208, South Of Eden and Ashland - covered Alice Cooper’s song, “Under My Wheels”, and yes, he's heard all three versions, saying, "One is kind of a metal version, one's a hard rock version, and one is almost kind of jazzy. They took it and turned it into something a little bit more... with a swing to it, which is kind of interesting."

The “Coopers” are ready to rock as Cooper Tire has kicked off Driven To Perform – a nationwide garage band contest in partnership with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper. Cooper Tire and Alice Cooper, credited as the “godfather of shock rock,” teamed up to scour the nation and identify three talented American garage bands. Alice Cooper, who recently released his 28th album, Detroit Stories, will provide advice and feedback to the bands, and call on fans to cast their votes to crown the Driven To Perform winner at DrivenToPerformConcert.com. The victorious band will get the opportunity of a lifetime to open for Evanescence in a livestream performance on May 13.

The three finalist bands are Suspect208, South Of Eden and Ashland. Each was asked to submit an original work, as well as a cover of Alice Cooper’s song, “Under My Wheels.” Videos of the performances are available now at DrivenToPerformConcert.com, and fan voting will run through April 28. While votes are being cast, Alice Cooper will coach the up-and-coming rockers on their sound and soul - from how to stand out and stay true to their roots, to how to build a music career that lasts. The feedback sessions will also be shown at DrivenToPerformConcert.com. The band that receives the most votes wins the opening act spot for Evanescence, and with each vote, fans will be given access to the Evanescence livestream concert behind the release of their latest album, The Bitter Truth, which reached #1 on the iTunes Albums chart in 22 countries.

“Teaming up with Alice Cooper to find the next great garage band is a perfect fit for the Cooper Tires brand,” said Chris Ball, Senior Vice President & President, Americas, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. “Drive and performance are at the core of what we do as a company that designs and produces winning tires. Alice, with his legendary performances and endurance as an artist, personifies these qualities as well. We are looking forward to seeing how the bands perform and how fans respond to each unique sound. With the opportunity to open for Evanescence, we are confident we will see the true drive and grit of each band as they vie to take that grand prize.”

The “Coopers” are also united by a common passion for cars and music. Alice Cooper, whose new album Detroit Stories recently debuted at #1 on Billboard’s top album sales chart, named the work for his hometown, the Motor City. The album gathers well-known Detroit musicians to record in the city that made them famous and inspired their music. Alice Cooper is also a classic and muscle car super fan who has an evolving collection that currently includes a 1968 “Bullitt” Mustang, an Avanti, and an Alfa Romeo Spider.

“I was born and spent my early years in Detroit, so cars are in my DNA,” he said. “The music of Detroit is a true part of the soundtrack of my life. This garage band contest and the concept of being ‘Driven To Perform’ strike a chord with me because I started out in the music business really young. I began my career the same way so many of these bands did. I was driven to someday get up on stage and perform. It is in garages across the country that so many musicians find their sound and get their start.”

Fans can learn more about the bands, hear their music and cast their votes at DrivenToPerformConcert.com.