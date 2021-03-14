ALICE COOPER - "Being In Two Bands At 73 Is Amazing; I Thought I'd Be Slowing Down"
Australia-based May The Rock Be With You caught up with shock rocxk legend Alice Cooper via Zoom to talk about his new album, Detroit Stories, its creation in a pre-Covid world, new music, the future of touring, and more. Check out the interview below.
Alice: "Being in two bands at 73 is amazing. I thought that I'd be slowing down and I've actually realized I'be got more energy now than I had when I was 30. All that sobriety is paying off, I think."
Alice Cooper's new album, Detroit Stories, is available now on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.
The DVD and Blu-ray show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.
Tracklisting:
"Rock ‘N’ Roll"
"Go Man Go" (Album Version)
"Our Love Will Change The World"
"Social Debris"
"$1000 High Heel Shoes"
"Hail Mary"
"Detroit City 2021" (Album Version)
"Drunk And In Love"
"Independence Dave"
"I Hate You"
"Wonderful World"
"Sister Anne" (Album Version)
"Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)"
"Shut Up And Rock"
"East Side Story" (Album Version)
