ALICE COOPER Celebrates 50 Years Of "School's Out" With Limited Posters & Cereal Box

50 years of no more pencils.

50 years of no more books.

50 years of no more teachers' dirty looks!

Celebrate 50 years of Alice Cooper's phenomenal "School's Out" with these dementedly dazzling 24" x 18" hand-numbered posters... Featuring a learning environment that would only be accredited by Alice.

Bathed in a blood-red light, screams of school spirit fill the hallways, and snakes, poisons, swords, and guillotines fill the lockers. Have no class? Proudly display it on your walls! Limited to only 50 prints, do not miss out before School's Out forever!

A maddening neon light blankets the school halls…A rusted locker door rattles, something slithers and hisses…The pungent scent of a strange bubbling liquid wafts through the stale air…Only the mad genius of Alice Cooper could give us nightmares that we love to dream again! Limited to only 30 prints, so hurry and skip class, your teacher will understand!

Ah, and here comes…breakfast!

Toss all those ‘healthy’ cereals in the trash and get this official Alice Cooper: FEED MY FRANKENSTEIN DECORATIVE* CEREAL BOX! Now included for free with every purchase of the official Alice Cooper: WHERE’S Alice Cooper? This box is Alice approved! Sized 5 x 3.5 x 2. It is bursting with references to the twisted world of Alice Cooper. Alice fans, cereal enthusiasts, and every one else will not want to miss this one!

*This is a decorative box and does NOT contain cereal.

The celebration doesn’t end here! Here is a sneak peak of the crazy, creative process that brought this Alice Cooper posters to life!

As long time fans of Alice, we simply had to celebrate the 50th anniversary of School’s Out, but how best to do it and honor the legacy of the album? Graphic designer and resident Fantoons madman Eduardo Braun let his imagination run wild, and before we knew it, we found ourselves exploring the creepy abandoned halls of a derelict school.

What if…Alice Cooper himself brought this school back from the dead? And there it was! We crammed as many references to Alice Cooper’s amazing discography, harder than we ever crammed for any test! Filling the lockers full of “extracurricular activities” that only a deranged principal would approve of.

Lastly, to create a feeling of eerie madness, we worked on a lighting aesthetic that’d best tie all of the imagery together. We bounced back and forth from either a blood-chilling red or a twisted, intense neon. Unable to choose between the two, we said “Well, we got no choice!” We are over the moon to present not one, but two variants of this depraved love-letter (love-poster?) to Alice Cooper. Cheers!

