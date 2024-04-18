ALICE COOPER Confirmed For Montreux Jazz Festival 2024

Alice Cooper is set to perform at the 2024 edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, on July 8 in Montreux, Switzerland.

A message states: "Get ready for an electrifying show that will leave you screaming... for more. Tickets go on sale Tomorrow, April 19th at 11 am. Get yours at AliceCooper.com/tour."

Don't get too comfortable, Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour is only getting bigger with 12 new shows added this summer. Tickets on sale April 19 (Costa Mesa on sale April 20).

Dates:

July

30 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

31 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

August

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

4 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

7 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center

10 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino and Resort

11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

13 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

15 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Rincon Pavilion

16 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater

17 - Tucson, AZ - Casino De Sol AVA Amphitheater

Alice Cooper's complete tour schedule can be found here.