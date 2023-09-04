ALICE COOPER, DANKO JONES, RUYTER SUYS, STEVE STEVENS, PHIL CAMPBELL And More Appear On New MC5 Tribute Album
September 4, 2023, an hour ago
On November 1, 2023, Saustex Records will bring you a tribute to one of the most important bands in the history of punk and rock'n'roll - Detroit's MC5. With hard as nails backing tracks provided by Memphis based Joecephus And The George Jonestown Massacre, the 22 tracks feature an impressive list of guest stars. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.
The cover art and tracklisting to Call Me Animal: A Tribute To The MC5 can be seen below.
"Ramblin’ Rose" - ft. Cherie Currie, Mike Watt, J Mascis
"Kick Out The Jams" - ft. Danko Jones, Kim Thayil
"Rocket Reducer No 62 (Rama Lama Fa Fa Fa)" - ft. Eugene Robinson, Brett Bradford
"Motor City Is Burning" - ft. Lisa Kekaula, Phil Campbell, Mickey Raphael, Steve Stevens
"I Want You Right Now" - ft. Lydia Lunch
"Let Me Try" - ft. Tommy McLoughlin
"Looking At You" - ft. JD Pinkus, Paul Leary
"Call Me Animal" - ft. JG Thirlwell, Norman Westberg
"The American Ruse" - ft. Keith Morris, Zal Cleminson
"Shakin' Street" - ft. Alice Cooper
"Human Being Lawnmower" - ft. Jello Biafra, Wayne Kramer
"Back In The U.S.A." - ft. Jon Mikl Thor, Chris Holmes
"I Can Only Give You Everything" - ft. Tex Perkins
"I Believe To My Soul" - ft. Neil Turbin, Johnette Napolitano
"Thunder Express" - ft. Jimbo Mathus, Steve Selvidge
"Sister Anne" - ft. Jeff Clayton, Ruyter Suys
"Baby Won't Ya" - ft. Jeff Smith, Richie Stotts
"Miss X" - ft. Chris Connelly
"Gotta Keep Movin'"
"Future Now" - ft. Robbi Robb, Billy Gould
"Poison" - ft. We Are The Asteroid
"Skunk (Sonically Speaking)" - ft. Brandon Yeagley, Harold Richardson