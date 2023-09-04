ALICE COOPER, DANKO JONES, RUYTER SUYS, STEVE STEVENS, PHIL CAMPBELL And More Appear On New MC5 Tribute Album

On November 1, 2023, Saustex Records will bring you a tribute to one of the most important bands in the history of punk and rock'n'roll - Detroit's MC5. With hard as nails backing tracks provided by Memphis based Joecephus And The George Jonestown Massacre, the 22 tracks feature an impressive list of guest stars. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The cover art and tracklisting to Call Me Animal: A Tribute To The MC5 can be seen below.

"Ramblin’ Rose" - ft. Cherie Currie, Mike Watt, J Mascis

"Kick Out The Jams" - ft. Danko Jones, Kim Thayil

"Rocket Reducer No 62 (Rama Lama Fa Fa Fa)" - ft. Eugene Robinson, Brett Bradford

"Motor City Is Burning" - ft. Lisa Kekaula, Phil Campbell, Mickey Raphael, Steve Stevens

"I Want You Right Now" - ft. Lydia Lunch

"Let Me Try" - ft. Tommy McLoughlin

"Looking At You" - ft. JD Pinkus, Paul Leary

"Call Me Animal" - ft. JG Thirlwell, Norman Westberg

"The American Ruse" - ft. Keith Morris, Zal Cleminson

"Shakin' Street" - ft. Alice Cooper

"Human Being Lawnmower" - ft. Jello Biafra, Wayne Kramer

"Back In The U.S.A." - ft. Jon Mikl Thor, Chris Holmes

"I Can Only Give You Everything" - ft. Tex Perkins

"I Believe To My Soul" - ft. Neil Turbin, Johnette Napolitano

"Thunder Express" - ft. Jimbo Mathus, Steve Selvidge

"Sister Anne" - ft. Jeff Clayton, Ruyter Suys

"Baby Won't Ya" - ft. Jeff Smith, Richie Stotts

"Miss X" - ft. Chris Connelly

"Gotta Keep Movin'"

"Future Now" - ft. Robbi Robb, Billy Gould

"Poison" - ft. We Are The Asteroid

"Skunk (Sonically Speaking)" - ft. Brandon Yeagley, Harold Richardson