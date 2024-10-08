ALICE COOPER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Oberhausen Show Streaming

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany on October 6th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Lock Me Up" (intro)

"Welcome To The Show"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Under My Wheels"

"Bed Of Nails"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Hey Stoopid"

- drum solo -

"Welcome To My Nightmare"

"Cold Ethyl"

"Go To Hell"

"Poison"

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Black Widow" (jam)

- guitar solos & jam -

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"I Love The Dead"

"Elected"

"School's Out" (with Doro Pesch)

Alice Cooper's remaining European tour dates, with Doro as support, are as follows:

October

8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena