ALICE COOPER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Oberhausen Show Streaming
October 8, 2024, 36 minutes ago
Shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany on October 6th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Lock Me Up" (intro)
"Welcome To The Show"
"No More Mr. Nice Guy"
"I'm Eighteen"
"Under My Wheels"
"Bed Of Nails"
"Billion Dollar Babies"
"Hey Stoopid"
- drum solo -
"Welcome To My Nightmare"
"Cold Ethyl"
"Go To Hell"
"Poison"
"Feed My Frankenstein"
"Black Widow" (jam)
- guitar solos & jam -
"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"
"I Love The Dead"
"Elected"
"School's Out" (with Doro Pesch)
Alice Cooper's remaining European tour dates, with Doro as support, are as follows:
October
8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle
9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena