ALICE COOPER Guitarist KANE ROBERTS To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, guitarist Kane Roberts, who recently returned to Alice Cooper's band after Nita Strauss announced her departure. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel on Friday, August 5th at at 12 pm EST.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Kane Roberts previously played with Alcie Cooper from 1985-1988 and performed on the albums Constrictor (1986) and Raise Your Fist And Yell (1987).

Cooper comments: "I'm looking forward to welcoming back Kane Roberts for our shows in September and October. We've been friends all this time, and he's always been one of my favorite guitarists. He's bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour. We've always had a swinging door policy where players can come and go, so it's very exciting to get back on stage with Kane. The fans are in for a real treat at these shows. It's gonna be a blast. Kane Roberts, Ryan Roxie, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars? Hell yeah!"

Catch Alice Cooper live, with Kane Roberts on guitar, at the following shows:

September

7 - Vision Nightclub at Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Alton, VA

11 - The Colosseum at Caesars - Windsor, ON

13 - Shea's Theatre - Buffalo, NY

14 - Visions Arena - Binghamton, NY

16 - The Palace Theater - Albany, NY

17 - Tropicana Casino & Resort - Atlantic City, NJ

18 - Toyota Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT

20 - Emens Auditorium - Muncie, IN

21 - DeVos Hall - Grand Rapids, MI

22 - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino - Hammond, IN

24 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

25 - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

27 - Orpheum Theater - Memphis, TN

28 - Stifel Theatre - St Louis, MO

30 - Paramount Theater - Cedar Rapids, IA

October

1 - Bank Of Springfield Center - Springfield, IL

4 - Budweiser Event Center - Loveland, CO

6 - Findlay Toyota Center - Prescott Valley, AZ

7 - Yaamava Resort & Casino - Highland, CA - SOLD OUT

8 - The Dollar Loan Center - Henderson, NV