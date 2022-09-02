ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Offers All Excess Pass For Upcoming Tour

Wanna go on tour with Ryan Roxie? Now is your chance! From the minute he steps onto the plane bound for The States, to the moment he steps off the bus for the final show of the US / Canadian Alice Cooper tour - leg 3 (September - October)… you will virtually be there for it all!

Never before has Roxie offered this much private access to his tour lifestyle, plus with Roxie’s all excess pass, you will automatically be a part the following exclusive activities, items, and features:

Enrolment into Roxie’s ‘private’ All Excess Instagram account (featuring many exclusive photos, videos, and content not posted anywhere else)

For New sign-ups & Leg 2 alumni sign-ups, An All-Excess ‘surprise’ autographed by Ryan Roxie himself

Special Drawings, Contests, & Giveaways ONLY for Roxie All Excess Pass holders (including items such as T-shirts, Guitar Pics, Autographed photos & more!)

Weekly Instagram Live Group Guitar Lesson to go over a particular song in the current ACB setlist

Pre-Show and/or Post-show Instagram Live broadcasts ONLY for Roxie All Excess Pass holders during the Alice Cooper Tour - Leg 3 (Sept-Oct)

Opportunities to sit ‘backstage’ during the livestream taping of ‘In the Trenches’ Podcast Episodes*

Password-protected Access to the ‘Roxie Vault’ (where ALL the exclusive content, contests, and tour ‘news’ will be posted)

Early Access to taped ‘In the Trenches’ Podcast Episodes, Music Videos, and unlisted YouTube exclusives posted on the Webpage

*Opportunity to sit in on a livestream taping of ‘In the Trenches’ Podcast will be limited to space available. And remember, this offer is limited and will provide Roxie ‘All Access’ (and Excess!) throughout the Alice Cooper Tour Leg 3 (Sept-Oct).

Order your All Excess Pass now at this location.

Alice Cooper's complete tour schedule can be found here.

(Photo by Victor Chalfant)