ALICE COOPER - "I Play Golf In The Morning And Rock ‘N’ Roll All Night So, No, There’s No Thought Of Retirement Here"

In a new interview with Gary Graff for The Oakland Press, shock rock legend Alice Cooper discusses his new album, Road, touring, and more. In the following excerpt, Alice talks retirement...

“A lot of people go, ‘Well, why are you still going?'” said Cooper, who operates a pair of Solid Rock Teen Centers for youth in Arizona. “I go, ‘Look, I love writing songs. I love recording songs. I love making albums that are thematic albums. I love working with Bob Ezrin and all the great musicians we play with. And I love hearing it on the radio and going out and playing those songs in front of an audience.’ That’s what I do.

“What am I gonna do — go home and play golf? I play golf anyway. I play golf in the morning and rock ‘n’ roll all night. So, no, there’s no thought of retirement here. This is gonna be the great rock ‘n’ roll retirement year…No more KISS live shows, Aerosmith, Elton, the Eagles. So I’m gonna be the last band standing.”

Alice Cooper’s radio show, Nights With Alice Cooper, will have its last night on September 4.

According to United Stations EVP/Programming Andy Denemark, Nights With Alice Cooper will conclude its 19 1/2 years in syndication during the week of September 4, with programs being offered through Sunday, September 10.

Radio + Television Business Report says that the rock legend did not retire or quit radio and the decision to end the program is due to the sale of United Stations, with new management changing the programming.

Nights With Alice Cooper featured various segments, play requests, answering fan questions, and interviewing celebrities – notably Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Jerry Springer, Joe Perry, and more.