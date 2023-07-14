ALICE COOPER License Plates Available For Arizona Residents; Portion Of Proceeds To Benefit Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers
July 14, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Alice Cooper's Solid Rock foundation has announced to Arizona residents that the Alice Cooper Specialty License Plate is now available for vehicles and motorcycles. Visit www.AliceAZ.com to purchase yours today when you renew your registration.
Says the foundation: "A great thank you to everyone from senators, policeman, and teens that helped make this possible!"