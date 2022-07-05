ALICE COOPER Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 24th. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Bed Of Nails"

"Hey Stoopid"

"Fallen In Love"

"Go Man Go"

"Roses On White Lace"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Poison"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Black Widow Jam"

"Steven"

"Dead Babies"

"I Love The Dead"

"Escape"

"School's Out"