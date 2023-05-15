ALICE COOPER Live In Spartanburg; Front-Row Video Footage Posted

May 15, 2023, an hour ago

news hard rock alice cooper

Alice Cooper performed last night (Sunday, May 14) at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. YouTube user Greg Perry has uploaded video footage from the show, shot from the front row. Watch below.

Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort tour dates are listed  below:

May
15 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC
17 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA
18 - Beau Rivage Theatre - Biloxi, MS



