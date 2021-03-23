ALICE COOPER Looks Back On His 1978 Muppet Show Guest Appearance - "It Was The Most Fun Thing I Ever Did; It Was So Well Written"

Guesting on The Mistress Carrie Podcast, shock rock legend Alice Cooper talks with Mistress Carrie about his new album Detroit Stories, the Rock Hall, offers marriage advice, The Muppets, Keith Moon, Johnny Depp, the crazy parties of the '60s and '70s, radio, and much more.

On his guest appearance on The Muppet Show in 1978:

"It was the most fun thing I ever did. The amazing thing is this when they offered it to me, it was the #1 show in the world, and I had just established myself as America's villain-ghoul kind of character. And it was, 'Oh, man, I want to do this show, but I don't want to water down Alice Cooper, the character... Who was on the show recently?' They said, 'Christopher Lee, Vincent Price...' I said, 'I'm in!' because if those two guys can be on that show, I can be on that show - I don't measure up to them.

Doing the show after about three days of rehearsal, you are talking to the Muppets like they're people, and you don't even realize it. You're literally talking to them and they're responding, and you're buying into it. You totally buy into the world of the Muppets because when they're doing the rehearsals and all this they keep it going through the whole thing. I honestly had the most fun ever during that show.

It was so well-written. Very, very funny. Kids could love it, but adults, of course... I played the Faust character, trying to get Kermit to sell his soul, and it was hysterical. The writing was terrific on it, and we spent most of our time laughing, just trying to keep a straight face while we're doing this.

So yeah, I'm a huge Muppet fan."

Alice Cooper's new album, Detroit Stories, is available now on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.

The DVD and Blu-ray show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.

Order Detroit Stories here.

Tracklisting:

"Rock ‘N’ Roll" "Go Man Go" (Album Version) "Our Love Will Change The World" "Social Debris" "$1000 High Heel Shoes" "Hail Mary" "Detroit City 2021" (Album Version) "Drunk And In Love" "Independence Dave" "I Hate You" "Wonderful World" "Sister Anne" (Album Version) "Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)" "Shut Up And Rock" "East Side Story" (Album Version)

Full album preview:

"Social Debris" video:

“Our Love Will Change The World” lyric video:

"Rock 'N' Roll" visualizer: