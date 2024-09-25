ALICE COOPER On Becoming A Rock Villian - "There Was No Captain Hook For All Of These Peter Pans"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, shock rock legend, Alice Cooper, tells Dan Rather the story of how he went from being the son of a pastor to becoming a "rock villian". He explains how he has faced backlash over the years for his persona, and how he used to mix up his personal life with his on-stage character.

Alice Cooper's next live show is scheduled for October 2 at Zenith Paris - La Villette in Paris, France. You can find his complete live itinerary here.