ALICE COOPER On Detroit Stories Song "Drunk And In Love" - "This Love Story Was About Two People That Lived Under The Bridge..."; Video
May 5, 2021, an hour ago
Alice Cooper's new studio album, Detroit Stories, was released back in February via earMUSIC. In this new video, Alice discusses the album track, "Drunk And In Love":
Detroit Stories is available on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.
The DVD and Blu-ray show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.
Order Detroit Stories here.
Tracklisting:
"Rock ‘N’ Roll"
"Go Man Go" (Album Version)
"Our Love Will Change The World"
"Social Debris"
"$1,000 High Heel Shoes"
"Hail Mary"
"Detroit City 2021" (Album Version)
"Drunk And In Love"
"Independence Dave"
"I Hate You"
"Wonderful World"
"Sister Anne" (Album Version)
"Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)"
"Shut Up And Rock"
"East Side Story" (Album Version)
Full album preview:
"Social Debris" video:
“Our Love Will Change The World” lyric video:
"Rock 'N' Roll" visualizer: