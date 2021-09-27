ALICE COOPER On Detroit Stories - "We Weren't Trying To Make A Record Like DEF LEPPARD Or QUEEN That Was Startlingly Perfect"

Alice Cooper spoke with Yahoo News from his home in Arizona recently, and discussed contracting COVID-19, pandemic projects and his Bob Ezrin-produced album Detroit Stories, which debuted at #1 upon its release in February.

Asked about the recording sessions for Detroit Stories, Alice reveals: "We realized we couldn't really layer the songs we wrote. With an album like, Welcome To My Nightmare, we put the drums, bass and guitar down and then put the vocal on it. You wanted this band to play live so we taught them the songs. Everything you're hearing on that album was live in the studio. We weren't trying to make a record like Def Leppard or Queen that was startlingly perfect. The whole idea of doing it live in the studio was to make an album that had a lot of feel to it. I don't care if it speeds up a little bit or slags a little bit as long as the feel is there."

Read the full interview at Yahoo News.

Alice Cooper and The Cult are teaming up for a co-headline UK tour in May and June, 2022. Head here for tickets.

Tour dates:

May 2022

23 - Arena - Swansea, UK

25 - The O2 - London, UK

27 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

28 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK

June 2022

1 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK