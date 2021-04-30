ALICE COOPER On Recording BOB SEGER's "East Side Story" - "It Was One Of The First Songs He Ever Wrote, So Far Back That He Almost Forgot About It"; Video

Alice Cooper's new studio album, Detroit Stories, was released back in February via earMUSIC. In this new video, Alice discusses the album track, "East Side Story":

Detroit Stories is available on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.

The DVD and Blu-ray show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.

Order Detroit Stories here.

Tracklisting:

"Rock ‘N’ Roll"

"Go Man Go" (Album Version)

"Our Love Will Change The World"

"Social Debris"

"$1,000 High Heel Shoes"

"Hail Mary"

"Detroit City 2021" (Album Version)

"Drunk And In Love"

"Independence Dave"

"I Hate You"

"Wonderful World"

"Sister Anne" (Album Version)

"Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)"

"Shut Up And Rock"

"East Side Story" (Album Version)

Full album preview:

"Social Debris" video:

“Our Love Will Change The World” lyric video:

"Rock 'N' Roll" visualizer: