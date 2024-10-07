ALICE COOPER On The Longevity Of Hard Rock - "It's Always Been There, And It Always Will Be; There's Something About That Kind Of Music That Will Not Die" (Video)

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper is featured in a new interview with France's Riff X, which can be viewed below. During the chat, he offered his thoughts on the longevity of hard rock.

Cooper: "Almost every good hard rock band goes all the way back to Chuck Berry, because that was the basis of that 4/4 beat, with the backbeat. And then you find your way to make it Alice Cooper, the way that Guns N' Roses found a way to make it Guns N' Roses, and Aerosmith found a way to make it their own. It's all in how you perform it and really your personality coming out in it."

"Somebody once said, talking about music is like dancing about architecture. It's almost impossible to talk about it. You have to hear it, and then either you like it or you don't like it. But it's basic hard rock, and it's the one music that has gone for 50 years without losing its edge. Grunge, punk, hip-hop, disco, they've all had their moments, but hard rock has been the middle. It's always been there, and it always will be. Led Zeppelin will always be Led Zeppelin, and you play Led Zeppelin for a 16-year-old kid and they go, 'Oh, yeah.' There's something about that kind of music that will not die."

earMUSIC recently released an official live video of Alice Cooper performing his classic, "No More Mr. Nice Guy", live at the 2022 edition of France's Hellfest. Watch the clip below: