ALICE COOPER, ORIANTHI, TOMMY THAYER, KEVIN CRONIN Perform At Coopstock 2024 Charity Event; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Coopstock 2024, which benefits Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, took place at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona on April 13th. The event featured performances from Cooper himself, his former guitarist Orianthi, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer, Reo Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

The Rock Teen Center inspires teens (12-20) to grow through music, dance and art. We provide vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging, video production, as well as a computer lab and a cool, supervised facility for the teens to engage with their peers. In a time where public schools are cutting funding for empowering programs like music, dance and art, The Rock cultivates a love of the arts to inspire and challenge teens to embrace artistic excellence and reach their full potential.

Alice Cooper recently announced a string of UK dates this October. "Get ready for a night of shock and rock that will haunt your dreams."

The Too Close For Comfort UK tour will feature special guests Primal Scream (all shows except London), as well as openers Glen Matlock (London only), and The Meffs (all shows).

You'll find ticket links at AliceCooper.com/tour.

Tour dates:

October

14 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

18 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

21 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom