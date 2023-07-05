ALICE COOPER, PANTERA, SLIPKNOT, ROB ZOMBIE, And Others Featured In Welcome To Rockville 2023 Official Aftermovie; Video

Premier festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents kicked off its 2023 season with DWP’s longest-running annual festival, Welcome To Rockville.

Four days of pure rock music took over the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, where over 150,000 fans got to unite under the sound of music. Headlined by Slipknot, Pantera, Avenged Sevenfold, and Tool, fans got to witness over 100 live bands through the weekend.

Watch the official aftermovie below:



