ALICE COOPER, PINK FLOYD, THE ROLLING STONES And More - Rare Touring Crew Jackets And Gifts Acquired By Rockaway Records

Rockaway Records has acquired an assortment of items that were gifted exclusively to the touring crews of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper and others in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. These rare items were never on sale to the public and only given to members of the staff and crew as a thank you upon completion of a tour.

Some highlights include a David Bowie ‘crew only’ bomber jacket, Pink Floyd band/crew TAG Heuer gold watch and a Bob Dylan road crew Louisville Slugger. To view these items and more, visit https://www.rockaway.com/.

"I love buying collections of concert swag, especially from crew members. Their unique roles and hard work rewards them with some truly rare items. After 45 years in business, there aren't many music collectibles we haven’t seen before. This recent collection had several - including the Pink Floyd watch and two David Bowie ticket awards - that we are offering for sale for the first time. We also have a number of crew tour jackets including Bowie, Rolling Stones, AC/DC and more.” - Wayne Johnson, Rockaway Records

Following the success of The Beatles, Rolling Stones and 1970s punk collections, Rockaway has proven to be the premiere destination for collectors who seek unique, hard to find pieces of music memorabilia from their favorite artists. Rockaway continues to offer some of the most diverse and eclectic memorabilia items from various artists spanning all genres from the 1960s to present day.