ALICE COOPER, RAINBOW, HEART, FAITH NO MORE Classics Featured On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack

Marvel reports that director James Gunn has revealed the tracklisting for Marvel Studios' Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The collection of 17 songs is set for release on CD and Digital Download on May 3. The soundtrack will also be available on 12” 2LP vinyl on May 5 and will be followed by the cassette version on July 7. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score digital album featuring music by composer John Murphy (The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Suicide Squad) will be released on May 3.

Tracklisting:

"Creep" (Acoustic Version) - Performed by Radiohead

"Crazy On You" - Performed by Heart

"Since You Been Gone" - Performed by Rainbow

"In The Meantime" - Performed by Spacehog

"Reasons" - Performed by Earth, Wind and Fire

"Do You Realize??" - Performed by The Flaming Lips

"We Care A Lot" - Performed by Faith No More

"Koinu No Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz")- Performed by EHAMIC

"I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" - Performed by Alice Cooper

"San Francisco" - Performed by The Mowgli's

"Poor Girl" - Performed by X

"This Is The Day" - Performed by The The

"No Sleep Till Brooklyn" - Performed by Beastie Boys

"Dog Days Are Over" - Performed by Florence + The Machine

"Badlands" - Performed by Bruce Springsteen

"I Will Dare" - Performed by The Replacements

"Come And Get Your Love" - Performed by Redbone

Listen to the playlist below: