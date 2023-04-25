ALICE COOPER Reveals New Album Title, Says "It's A Great Guitar Driven Rock And Roll Album"; Audio

Alice Cooper recently spoke with SiriusXM host, Tommy London, on SiriusXM’s Hair Nation. During their conversation, Alice talks about two upcoming albums and reveals the name of one coming this year, called Road.

Tommy London: "It's Tommy London here. I'm hanging with Alice Cooper on Hair Nation. Alice, you mentioned before that you have two albums in the can. Are they good to go? Are they still gotta be tweaked out or?"

Alice Cooper: "Uh, yeah. One, the album that's gonna be coming out very soon is the touring band [Ryan] Roxie and Glen [Buxton]. You know, all the guys, Tommy [Henriksen] and Chuck [Garric] and Nita [Strauss]. I said, 'I wanna show this band off.' So we did an album in the studio and very, very, very few over dubs in it because the band's so tight and I wanted them to all do the writing with me. I said, 'Everybody bring in songs.' I want everything in-house, you know. [Bob] Ezrin produced it and I mean, it's a great guitar driven rock and roll album. So, I mean, I'm very, very proud of this album. And it's coming. It'll be out this year and then there's another album I can't talk about."

Tommy London: "Okay. Oh, well that's no fun."

Alice Cooper: "Yeah, that's no fun. But I promised I wouldn't talk about it."

Tommy London: "Are you able to tell us the title of this record? Or is that still yet to be revealed?"

Alice Cooper: "I think it's gonna be called Road. Because it's, you know, this is the band that's on the road and most of the songs are about the road."

Tommy London: "Oh, wow."

Alice Cooper: "There's a lot of funny stuff on there. There's a couple of heartbreakers. Uh, there's, you know, I mean, I think when you hear the album, you get a feeling of what it's like to be on the road."