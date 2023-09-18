ALICE COOPER - Road: Behind The Tracks, Part 2 Streaming (Video)

Shock rock legend, Alice Cooper, recently launched a "Behind The Tracks" video series in support of his new album, Road, out now via earMUSIC in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colours. Part 2 is out today, and you can watch two segments below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Complementing the Road album’s theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper’s full live show at Hellfest 2022 and includes all the classics and rarely played gems. Check out "School's Out" from the set, below:

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, Road was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates - Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar]. Road channels the spirit of old school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It’s everything you’d hope for from him and more.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The album opener and first single, “I’m Alice”, sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice’s instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, “I know you’re looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I’m Alice. I’m the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise...so don’t be afraid, just look into my eyes.”

Road tracklisting:

"I'm Alice"

"Welcome To The Show"

"All Over The World"

"Dead Don't Dance"

"Go Away"

"White Line Frankenstein"

"Big Boots"

"Rules Of The Road"

"The Big Goodbye"

"Road Rats Forever"

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"100 More Miles"

"Welcome To The Show” lyric video:

"White Line Frankenstein" video:

"I'm Alice" video: